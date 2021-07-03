National Pension Service Has $23.72 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

