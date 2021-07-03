National Pension Service Makes New $51,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

