National Pension Service Purchases 393,988 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

