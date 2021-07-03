National Pension Service Sells 65,805 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

National Pension Service cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,805 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

