National Pension Service Takes $1.79 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.