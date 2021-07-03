NativeCoin Price Hits $0.0726 on Major Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00265119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

