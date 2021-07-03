NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $918.83 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $918.83 million and $47.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00006445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00259722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.61 or 0.02986649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,522,571 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

