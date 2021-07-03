Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $980,545.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and $980,545.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00021067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007436 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003117 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,013,830 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,301 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

