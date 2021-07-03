Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.25 ($75.59).

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NEM traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, hitting €64.96 ($76.42). 61,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

