Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Neogen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Neogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

