Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 853,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,145. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

