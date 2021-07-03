Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,297 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 134.4% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 321,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184,118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

