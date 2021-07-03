Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 18,528 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PPL by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 410,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 269,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.