Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $15,227,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.