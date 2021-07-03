Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 375,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,789. The stock has a market cap of $377.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

