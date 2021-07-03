New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.75.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.37.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

