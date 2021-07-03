New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $21.86 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

