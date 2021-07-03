New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Agile Therapeutics worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

