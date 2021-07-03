New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,200 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

