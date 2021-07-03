Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

