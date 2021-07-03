Newton (NEW) Market Cap Achieves $10.06 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Newton has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.