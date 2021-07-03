NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 2.51% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

