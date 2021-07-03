NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $81,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

