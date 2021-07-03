Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.78), with a volume of 262,438 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFC. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 876.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £905.93 million and a P/E ratio of -177.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.