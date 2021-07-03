NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. 513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76. NEXT has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

