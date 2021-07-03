NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NGKSY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

