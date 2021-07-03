Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Ryerson makes up approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryerson worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,179. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $554.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

