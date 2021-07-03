NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NNGRY stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

