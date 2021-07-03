Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Noble Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.

About Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG.

