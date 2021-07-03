Noku 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,522.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Noku has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $6,522.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

