Nord Finance Price Hits $3.86 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $528,109.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00011163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00170950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.98 or 1.00101903 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

