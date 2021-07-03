Northcoast Research Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.42. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

