Northcoast Research Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.42. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
