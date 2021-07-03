Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,960 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

