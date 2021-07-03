Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

