Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Worthington Industries worth $35,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

WOR stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

