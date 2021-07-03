Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Xerox worth $36,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 206,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xerox by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

XRX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

