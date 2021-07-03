Northern Trust Corp Sells 127,567 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Retail Properties of America worth $36,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

