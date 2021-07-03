Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,389 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of PTC Therapeutics worth $34,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.