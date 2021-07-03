Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after buying an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.61. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

