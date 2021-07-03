Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 75.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

NVAX stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.10 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,266. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

