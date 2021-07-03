Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.