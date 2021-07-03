Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LON SAA opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Wednesday. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £188.28 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

