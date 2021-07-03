Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NAC opened at $15.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
