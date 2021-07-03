Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE NAC opened at $15.82 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.