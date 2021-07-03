Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,790.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

