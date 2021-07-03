Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NXC opened at $17.11 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.