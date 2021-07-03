Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.90 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

