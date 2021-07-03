Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

