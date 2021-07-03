NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $819.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $388.50 and a 1-year high of $820.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $662.39.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

