NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of NVR worth $107,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,875.26. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,199.53 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

