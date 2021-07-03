O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

